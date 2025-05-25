Man Group plc Sells 998,020 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,020 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1%

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

