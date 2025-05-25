Man Group plc Takes $1.10 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 809,960 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $73,020,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE SN opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

