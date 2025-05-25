Man Group plc Takes $851,000 Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.3%

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.