Man Group plc Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JFrog by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 334,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 712,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,456,901 shares in the company, valued at $229,607,399.56. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at $182,101,383.70. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock worth $7,167,041. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

FROG opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

