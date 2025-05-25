Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.