Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of PriceSmart worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $40,084.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,695.62. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,144. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

