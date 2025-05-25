Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $8,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiverr International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiverr International Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.