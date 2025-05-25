Millennium Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 406.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.