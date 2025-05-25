Millennium Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,990,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

