Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 824.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,055,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 513,431 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 333,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.