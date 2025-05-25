Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of AtriCure worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.71 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

