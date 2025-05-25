Millennium Management LLC Sells 149,734 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,734 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 175,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 386,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.01 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.30. This trade represents a 41.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.