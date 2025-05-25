MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,388 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

