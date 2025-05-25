MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 89.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

