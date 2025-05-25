MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 398 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.