MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bancorp worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,971,000 after buying an additional 631,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 974,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 386,295 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.