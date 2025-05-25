MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE STNG opened at $40.02 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

