MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 184,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.