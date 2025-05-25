MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.12% of BigBear.ai worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.65 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 730,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,750.25. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,219 shares of company stock valued at $532,605 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

