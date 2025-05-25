MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DJT opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300 in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

