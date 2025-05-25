MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Banner worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banner by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

