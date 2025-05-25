MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RGTI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

