MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

