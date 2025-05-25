MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

