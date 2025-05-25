MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

FBIN opened at $50.25 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

