MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,574 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock worth $480,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

