MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 7,110 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 703,360 shares during the last quarter. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 434,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 414,884 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

VIR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

