MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,057 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,226,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 788,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

