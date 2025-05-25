MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

