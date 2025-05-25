MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,223,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 1,483,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after buying an additional 1,063,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.