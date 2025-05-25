Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

