Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,876,000 after acquiring an additional 235,977 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mplx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

MPLX opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

