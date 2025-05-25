National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of National Vision worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

EYE stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

