NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.21 per share, with a total value of $110,315.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,457.90. This represents a 39.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

