Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.