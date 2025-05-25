NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 262.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,898 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of NextDecade worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.53 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

