Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,226 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Iridium Communications worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

