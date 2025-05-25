Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,812 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

