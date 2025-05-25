Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Azenta by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Azenta Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

