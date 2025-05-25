Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,670 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in Cannae by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,643,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cannae by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 581,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,174,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Cannae’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Cannae declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

