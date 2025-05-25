Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Light & Wonder worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

