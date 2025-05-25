Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Century Communities worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

