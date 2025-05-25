Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,382 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Rapid7 worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $20,714,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $19,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $12,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 280,913 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

