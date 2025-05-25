Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

