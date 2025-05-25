Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CART opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CART shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

