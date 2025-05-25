Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,162 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,410,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

