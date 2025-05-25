Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 956,409 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,409 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CORZ

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.