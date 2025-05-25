Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 797,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 641,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 249,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

