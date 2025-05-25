Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

