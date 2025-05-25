Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,418 shares of company stock worth $3,601,377. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

